Shop natural, self-care products with Oak Park’s Yisrael Family Farm

FOX40’s Holidays Homemade tour is all about featuring unique gifts handcrafted by local artisans.

Yisrael Family Farm out of Oak Park is a good place to start when searching for natural, homemade self-care products.

“Transforming The Hood For GOOD (Growing Our Own Destiny),” is one of the first things visitors see on the website.

Our mission is to transform the hood for G.O.O.D. using urban agriculture as a tool for community engagement, empowerment and employment. With a single seed, not much bigger than the period at the end of this sentence, we hope to rebuild and restore South Oak Park to a healthier place where all families have equitable access to the resources they need to thrive. Starting with a few plants in the backyard, our vision has grown to showing communities the answers contained in the soil. Yisrael Family Farm

Gary visited with Chanowk and Judith to get a look at the different products they have to offer.