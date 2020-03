Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has a few details on last-minute spring break travel options that won't break the bank. Plus, she'll share her quick tips for getting your Real ID -- what travelers need to know and why it should be at the top of your 2020 travel to-do list.

Spring Skiing the “Tahoe Trifecta”Road Trip: 2 to 2.5 hour driveYou can’t go wrong with the “Tahoe Trifecta” right in your backyard -- Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood -- all less than a 2.5 -hour drive and all with so many fun spring activities coming up!

If you are looking to learn, now is the time! Spring brings optimal conditions for learning to ski and snowboard and Northstar’s world-class Ski School is unique because it offers the world’s only Burton Academy, which implements terrain-based teaching and starts riders as young as 3-years old.

The change of seasons also means less layers and more outdoor events, from downhill racing events and lots of live music:

Heavenly’s annual Spring Loaded event is a great one to plan a trip with friends around. March 21 - April 11, brings together the best of winter and spring with live music, loud outfits and spring festivities

Over at Kirkwood, Spring classic events like the IFSA Freeride World Qualifiers will return to showcase big mountain skiing and is a great spectator event.

-- What I really love about the “Tahoe Trifecta” is the ability to visit multiple resorts in one trip and experience what’s unique about each of these mountains.

Great availability for spring overnight stays, and all three are open through April.Lodging from $109/night