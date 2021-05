Gary visited the Sacramento Zoo, where they are hosting the adults-only “Locked Zoo Rare Breeds” event at 5 p.m. on May 20.

In this untimed event, those 18 years old and up can find clues and solve puzzles during an escape room-esque experience, then explore the zoo after hours until 8:30 p.m. Visitors can also preorder a dinner and enjoy some adult beverages.

Ticket sales end Tuesday morning.