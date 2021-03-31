State transportation secretary discusses Biden’s infrastructure package, what California needs

Wednesday, President Biden is set to talk more about his “Build Back Better” infrastructure and jobs package while America gets a handle on the pandemic.

It will include $2 trillion in spending on four main hard infrastructure categories: transportation; public water, health and broadband systems; community care for seniors; and innovation research and development.

California Transportation Secretary David Kim joined Sonseeahray to discuss infrastructure issues that need to be addressed in California, as well as his reactions to Biden’s plan.