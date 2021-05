Punch Line Sacramento has reopened and born-and-raised Stockton comedian Sam “Sam Bam” Espanola is on the ticket this weekend.

He joined Richard to talk about his journey, as well as how he feels about coming home and being back on stage.

For tickets, call 916-925-8500 or go to https://www.punchlinesac.com, with the discount code ITSFUNNYNOW.

Showtimes include:

May 27: 8 p.m.

May 28: 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

May 29: 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.