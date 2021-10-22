SunPoint Public Adjusters providing toys to children impacted by wildfires

The still-burning Dixie Fire has destroyed 1,329 structures and burned nearly 1 million acres across five counties since it started in July.

The Caldor Fire forced all of South Lake Tahoe to evacuate for the first time. While those flames never reached the city, more than 1,000 structures disappeared as the fire marched in its direction.

Hundreds of homes are part of that devastating tally, meaning not only are families facing an everyday challenge of returning to normal, but children may also be thinking that without a home for the holidays Santa Claus won’t be able to find them.

Greggory Clifford joined Sonseeahray to explain how SunPoint Public Adjusters is stepping in to be Santa’s helper this holiday season.