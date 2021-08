The Taco Throwdown @the Grounds in Roseville is sure to be a spicy good time.

West Coast Taco’s Ivy and Cynthia Garcia, participants in the challenge, joined Pedro to share a preview of what they’ll be cooking.

The Taco Throwdown is Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click or tap here.