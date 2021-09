The 19th Annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase event is returning to downtown Lincoln Saturday.

Participants can taste their way through Lincoln, sampling over 45 restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Beau Ingram of Ingram Eatz, BBQ and Catering, Joe Ciotto of Ciotti Cellars and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Indrieri joined FOX40 to share details.

Taste of Lincoln Showcase

Beermann’s Plaza

Saturday, Sept. 25

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Click or tap here for more information.