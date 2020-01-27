Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week: Tips to protect yourself this tax season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week is Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week. Now is the time to take steps to protect yourself and your money.

Local financial professional Jeff Bangerter from Bangerter Financial Services knows the signs to look out for before you become a victim.

1. File as early as possible

From late March to early April is when tax scammers tend to spend more time looking to steal personal information.

Filing as soon as you get all of the necessary paperwork will be your best defense against tax identity theft.

Because the IRS only allows one tax return per Social Security number, you want to make sure you get your return filed before a scammer has the chance to file.

You can find out if your identity has been compromised by checking your credit report. If you notice something suspicious, this could be a sign a scammer has your Social Security number.

2. Protect your computer

If you’re filing taxes online, make sure you have a security software with firewall and anti-virus protections.

Do not use public wi-fi; instead use a private, password-protected connection.

If you’re getting rid of an old computer, either destroy the old appliance or wipe all applications clean to delete the data.

A strong password is key to protecting yourself. Be sure to create a password with at least eight characters, including numbers, symbols and both uppercase and lowercase letters.

3. Beware of scams

A new tax-related scam to be on the lookout for comes from a caller claiming your Social Security number will be suspended or canceled.

Remember, the IRS will initially contact you by sending a letter in the mail. After receiving a written notice, you may receive a phone call to discuss your situation or confirm a visit from an IRS employee.

The IRS will never email you, send a text or contact you on social media.

Always be suspicious of official-looking emails that seem to come from the IRS or your bank. Check the email address that’s sending the information and don’t click on any links!

4. Adjust your withholding

Adjusting your withholding to lower your refund is another way to protect your money and your identity.

Ideally, you want to have just enough withheld so your refund is as close to 0 as possible.

Not only does it protect your money, but you get more money in your paycheck year-round.

Take the extra money throughout the year and put it into a savings account or invest it.

Thanks to the new tax law, many of us are withholding the wrong amount from our paychecks.

What to do if you think you're a victim of identity theft: The first step is to contact the IRS as soon as possible. Document everything, and keep in contact with the IRS until the issue is resolved.

You can file an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

You may also want to file a report with the local police, as well as contact the fraud departments of the three major credit bureaus. Those resources are also listed on my website.

