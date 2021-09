SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the midst of a crisis like the Caldor Fire, the American Red Cross works not only to provide physical relief to evacuees through things like beds and hot meals but also strives to relieve them of the mental health stresses they face.

Bob Grosch, the disaster mental health coordinator for the Red Cross Gold Country Region, sat down with FOX40's Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss this important aspect of crisis response.