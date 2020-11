With so much food around the table, pets can easily help themselves to dangerous meals on Thanksgiving.

Dr. Jyl Rubin shared a list of foods and ingredients pet owners should be extra careful with.

1. Chocolates

2. Xylitol – Found in chewing gum

3. Fat Trimmings and Bones

4. Grapes and Raisins

5. Alcohol

6. Onions and Garlic

7. Avocados