Gary went down to Dwellpoint Studios on Q Street to check out 'The Distance Between Black and White' art exhibit by Lin Fei Fei.

The Distance Between Black and White can be regarded as the distance between ideals and reality, from something to nothing, from chaos to perfection. Grey itself transitions between black and white on several different levels.

The grey area between black and white is the state of life we often see. The truth is always grey.