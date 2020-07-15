The importance of strength training

Perfect Balance Guru Pam Sherman shared strength training tips and why it’s important.
- Strength training protects your bones. As we get older we lose muscle mass starting at age 30. Keeping/building muscle is important for us to stay strong
- Strength training helps with everyday life. Sitting in a chair is squatting. Balance is improved with strength training.The stronger your muscles are, the better your balance.
- It is great for your heart, as it can improve blood pressure as well as help with other chronic diseases.
- It boosts your mood and helps with everyday life. Lifting a heavy bag (or kid) is no problem.