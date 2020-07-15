The importance of strength training

Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Perfect Balance Guru Pam Sherman shared strength training tips and why it’s important.

  1. Strength training protects your bones. As we get older we lose muscle mass starting at age 30. Keeping/building muscle is important for us to stay strong
  2. Strength training helps with everyday life. Sitting in a chair is squatting. Balance is improved with strength training.The stronger your muscles are, the better your balance.
  3. It is great for your heart, as it can improve blood pressure as well as help with other chronic diseases.
  4. It boosts your mood and helps with everyday life. Lifting a heavy bag (or kid) is no problem.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News