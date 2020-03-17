The novel coronavirus and its impact on your mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With novel coronavirus information dominating the news cycle, it is natural to feel stress or anxiety about the pandemic. But you can't let it take over your mental health.

California Mental Health Services Authority Program Director Jeremy Wilson has a few tips to help you take care of yourself emotionally.

◦ It’s ok & natural to feel stress or anxious when we face a pandemic

◦ Identify a trusted resource: county public health, California public health, CDC & world health organization

◦ Activate your chosen support system

◦ Take a break from the media

◦ Engage in activities that bring your joy & reduce stress or anxiety while following the local public health guidelines

◦ Focus on what you can control

◦ Maintain a healthy routine