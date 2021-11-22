The Pet Vet shares tips on keeping animals safe during the holidays

Thanksgiving is a family holiday and it’s important to be aware of hidden dangers there may be for our four-legged family members.
Dr. Ruth MacPete, the Pet Vet, joined Mae with some reminders about how to keep pets safe during the holidays.
by: Mae Fesai, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
