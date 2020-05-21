Tips for managing spring allergies

Natural health expert Bryce Wylde some of his favorite tips for managing allergies.

1. Start eating more brightly colored fruits and vegetables. The mast cells (part of the body’s immune system) react to allergies by releasing histamines, which cause itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, etc. There’s a ton of research showing that the quercetin in some foods helps stabilize the mast cells before they start releasing histamines.

2. Remove outdoor allergens once you come home. Change your clothes. Wash your hair. Put your pillow and pillow case in the dryer. Otherwise, you’ll be sleeping in the pollen to which you were exposed outside.

3. Cleansing your nasal passages with a neti pot is a safe and natural way to help your body’s natural mechanism for clearing your sinuses of bacteria and allergens. Also, there are over-the-counter options … but you must be careful about reading labels on the products you buy.

4. Replace your vehicle’s dirty cabin air filter. These filters trap pollen, dust and other airborne particles. They typically need to be replaced every 15,000 to 30,000 miles. But if you drive on dirt roads, you may want to replace yours more frequently.”