SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the one door you can open that can open every other door: the door to the public library.

In Sacramento County, people who enjoy browsing aisles and aisles of books and magazines were just getting back to their favorite pastime since the start of the pandemic — and then this week, Sacramento County COVID-19 infection rates landed the county back in the state’s most restrictive tier for reopenings. But the library is staying open, at least in 14 locations of its 26 locations.