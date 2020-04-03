‘Unite Sac’ COVID-19 resource hub for Sacramento residents

People of Sacramento found Zayn Silmi and Licensed Mental Health Therapist Dr. Armando Gonzalez recently started Unite Sac, a community-based platform focused on helping Sacramento in response to the devastating impacts of COVID-19.
