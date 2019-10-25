Uplifting You: Tracy

This week for Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to a local high school teacher and cancer survivor, Tracy Chadbourne, who was introduced to us by a former student of hers.
She's had a long journey and now she's getting some much-deserved help.
Special Thanks to:
Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com
Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com
Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny
Kayla Ashton - https://www.ashtonimagery.com/
Sasha Nunley - Apricot Lane Boutique Folsom
Allure Micropigmentation Studio