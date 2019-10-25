Uplifting You: Tracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to a local high school teacher and cancer survivor, Tracy Chadbourne, who was introduced to us by a former student of hers.

She's had a long journey and now she's getting some much-deserved help.

Special Thanks to:

Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com

Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com

Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny

Kayla Ashton - https://www.ashtonimagery.com/

Sasha Nunley - Apricot Lane Boutique Folsom

CycleBar Midtown Sacramento

Allure Micropigmentation Studio