US Army CrossFit team readying for state fitness competition in Lodi

Gary met the U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team, who are in Sacramento preparing for the NorCal Classic competition in Lodi.

The team’s from different fields of the Army and will be competing against athletes from all over the country in the NorCal Classic this weekend. The annual fitness festival includes challenges like burpees, weight lifting, running, push-ups, squats, gymnastics and more.

The U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team is part of the Army World Class Athlete Program. There are currently around 15 members.