Vet shares tips for keeping pets safe in high temperatures

Triple-digit temperatures are a challenge for people, and when it comes to our pets, they’re dependent on us to keep them safe.

Dr. Ruth MacPete joined Martina with some reminders on how to keep our pets safe and healthy when the heat is on.

Keeping pets safe in the heat

Keep your pets cool

Keep your pets hydrated

Avoid excessive exercise

Protect your pet’s feet

Never leave your pet alone in a parked car

Look out for signs of heat exhaustion

Common signs of heat exhaustion in pets:

Excessive panting

Drooling

Bright red tongue and gums

Vomiting

Bloody diarrhea

Unsteadiness

Collapsing

Seizures