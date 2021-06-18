Vet shares tips for keeping pets safe in high temperatures

Triple-digit temperatures are a challenge for people, and when it comes to our pets, they’re dependent on us to keep them safe.
Dr. Ruth MacPete joined Martina with some reminders on how to keep our pets safe and healthy when the heat is on.
Keeping pets safe in the heat
- Keep your pets cool
- Keep your pets hydrated
- Avoid excessive exercise
- Protect your pet’s feet
- Never leave your pet alone in a parked car
- Look out for signs of heat exhaustion
Common signs of heat exhaustion in pets:
- Excessive panting
- Drooling
- Bright red tongue and gums
- Vomiting
- Bloody diarrhea
- Unsteadiness
- Collapsing
- Seizures