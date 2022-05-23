Just three days ago, California hit an unfortunate, new statewide record for gas prices — $6.06 for a gallon of regular, according to AAA.

And despite all the talk around the State Capitol, drivers have not yet been able to pocket those $400 relief payments the Governor suggests might help the situation.

An inflation-related increase to the gas tax is also set to go into effect July 1.

With seemingly no end in sight to how much Californians will have to pay to drive to take care of necessities, where does that leave tourist trips?

Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on FOX40 News at 11 to discuss rediscovering the places worth visiting that are close to home.