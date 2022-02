Calling All Dreamers winner speaks out about experience

Davis High School students evacuated due to potential …

Cold and hail in the valley

Pickup truck slams into antique store

Preparing for freezing temperatures

Hundreds gather in Stockton for solidarity against …

Snow in the Sierra causes spinouts, major slowdowns …

Steinberg proposes EFID, calls state workers back …

New bill requires California schools to come up with …

San Joaquin County deputies investigating near Weston …

Local Ukrainians hope for family’s safety amid developments