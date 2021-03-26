What EDD changes are needed following Rio Linda raid, website outages

Officers in armored trucks and SWAT gear raided a home in Rio Linda Tuesday, arresting the people inside for conspiring with prison inmates to steal state unemployment dollars meant to sustain millions who’ve lost jobs during the pandemic.

Investigators believe the Employment Development Department has been hit with $31 billion in similar scams since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, EDD is also dealing with outages and glitches on their website, as well as in spotty communications and processing claims.

Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers Rights, and Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the trouble the average Californian has had interacting with the agency and what needs to change.