Wide Open Walls mural art festival kickoff preview

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a celebration of art as the giant blank canvasses that we see every day are transformed into colorful, gorgeous expressions of life and culture.

Gary visited the R Street corridor for the 2021 Wide Open Walls mural festival kickoff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News