Wide Open Walls mural art festival kickoff preview

It’s a celebration of art as the giant blank canvasses that we see every day are transformed into colorful, gorgeous expressions of life and culture.
Gary visited the R Street corridor for the 2021 Wide Open Walls mural festival kickoff.
by: Anisca Miles, Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
It’s a celebration of art as the giant blank canvasses that we see every day are transformed into colorful, gorgeous expressions of life and culture.
Gary visited the R Street corridor for the 2021 Wide Open Walls mural festival kickoff.