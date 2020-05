Lisa Culp, the Women’s Empowerment executive director, spoke to Mae about how community members can attend Women’s Empowerment’s annual gala fundraiser. This year’s gala is a virtual event themed “WE are Resilient.”

WE are Resilient Virtual Gala for Women’s Empowerment

Thursday, May 21, 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Womens-Empowerment.org