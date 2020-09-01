‘Your only limitation is your imagination’: Central Valley man opens e-commerce business making custom face masks

HILLMAR, Calif. (KTXL) — There are all kinds of masks out there and most of them hide your smile.

But not for Richard Sargis.

“We have a lot of fun with that,” Sargis said. “[People say] ‘sorry sir you can’t come in and smoke.’ I’m not. And I do the profile thing, and they say ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get one,” Sargis said about his mask that features a mouth and cigar.

That reaction sparked an idea for the longtime small business owner and entrepreneur.

“This was something that with e-commerce available, we were able to research it,” Sargis explained.

Sargis got some special equipment, and now he can take a picture of your face and print and press it on a mask.

“They love it we just had a gentleman order a second one with his glasses on there,” he said.

Sargis can also print logos for businesses, messages and, even funny images designed to get a reaction.

“But they have fun with it at the same time,” Sargis explained. “You can’t get much creepier than that one and people like this one, they say that’s the one I want to wear. Laughing already.”

His new business is a good example of how nimble small business owners need to be.

“We had a transportation business with a limo service and a driving school, and everything slowed down if not almost disappeared,” Sargis said. “So we needed to rely on some new income.”

Now, his business is getting tracking, and his goals are two-fold with this mask business.

“Our tag line is, your only limitation is your imagination,” Sargis said.