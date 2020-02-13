Your Weekend: Feb. 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend, powered by Sacramento365.

ArtMix: Big Easy

Crocker Art Museum

Thurs 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party

Golden 1 Center

Thurs & Fri 7 p.m.; Sat & Sun 11 a.m., 3 p.m., & 7 p.m.; Mon Noon & 4 p.m.

Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera presents Music of the Spirit

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament

Fri & Sat 8 p.m.

Black History Month Free Family Festival

Crocker Art Museum

Sun Noon-4 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT:

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall

Sat 2 p.m.

EAT: Seasons Kitchen and Bar

DRINK: Mishka's Cafe