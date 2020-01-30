Watch Now
Your Weekend: Jan. 30

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend, powered by Sacramento365.

An American In Paris
Harris Center for the Arts
Thurs 7:30 p.m.; Fri & Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Harris Center

Roseville Gem Faire
At the Grounds
Fri Noon-6; Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Museum Day 2020
Participating Museums
Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lunar Flower and Tet Festival
Sears's Parking Lot
Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT: 
Beer and Ballet
CLARA (E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts)
Fri 7:30 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.
EAT: Paragary's
DRINK: Identity Coffees

