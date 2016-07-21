Your Weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There's a lot to do in the Sacramento area this weekend. Bethany shares a few events that look interesting and fun.

The Beer Yogis gather at Yolo Brewing for a 60 minute all-levels vinyasa flow. Post practice, participants enjoy pints of fresh Yolo brews and the company of fellow Beer Yogis.

The Beer Yogis at YOLO Brewing

Thursday, July 21, 2016

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Yolo Brewing Company

1520 Terminal Street, West Sacramento

Be in the company of Sacramento's notable artists, creatives, and art enthusiasts at Arden Fair's Elevate Reveal Party.

Celebrate the top 10 artists who submitted digital artwork for the LED Media Tower and watch as the judges announce the top 3 winners of the contest.

Elevate Reveal Party

Saturday, July 23, 2016

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arden Fair Mall, Center Court

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Revolution Wines is hosting our Grand Re-Opening party to celebrate our many changes!

Revolution Wines Grand Re-Opening Weekend

July 22 & July 23

2831 S Street, Sacramento

Tickets: http://rev.wine/shop/ $25-$95

