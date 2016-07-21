Your Weekend

There's a lot to do in the Sacramento area this weekend. Bethany shares a few events that look interesting and fun.
The Beer Yogis gather at Yolo Brewing for a 60 minute all-levels vinyasa flow. Post practice, participants enjoy pints of fresh Yolo brews and the company of fellow Beer Yogis.
The Beer Yogis at YOLO Brewing
Thursday, July 21, 2016
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Yolo Brewing Company
1520 Terminal Street, West Sacramento
Be in the company of Sacramento's notable artists, creatives, and art enthusiasts at Arden Fair's Elevate Reveal Party.
Celebrate the top 10 artists who submitted digital artwork for the LED Media Tower and watch as the judges announce the top 3 winners of the contest.
Elevate Reveal Party
Saturday, July 23, 2016
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Arden Fair Mall, Center Court
1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
Revolution Wines is hosting our Grand Re-Opening party to celebrate our many changes!
Revolution Wines Grand Re-Opening Weekend
July 22 & July 23
2831 S Street, Sacramento
Tickets: http://rev.wine/shop/ $25-$95
