Youth golf charity First Tee Invitational preview

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

First Tee is a youth golf charity that teaches more than just the game; it mentors millions of young people across the country.

Gary visited Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, where the First Tee Invitational fundraiser is in its 17th year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News