1 person in custody after police activity temporarily grounds LAX flights

One person was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening after flights were grounded due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1.
As of 7:50 p.m., police said there is no threat and no active shooter at the airport, according to a tweet from LAX.
The airport later added that about 300 passengers “self-evacuated” onto the tarmac after a report of a person with a gun.
No shots were fired and no weapon was recovered, the airport added.
Despite initial reports that there were no injuries, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said two people were injured near Gate 17A in Terminal 1.
A 40-year-old man was hurt, but did not need to be taken to a hospital, while another person, whose age and gender are not known, was transported to a nearby hospital, Prange said.
At 8:19 p.m., the airport announced that the south side of the airfield has reopened for flights, though the north side remains closed.
