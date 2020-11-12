100-year-old veteran recounts his time as a POW in World War II

FREMONT, Calif. (KTXL) – Playing dice at his home in Fremont is one of Roy Kermit Snyder’s favorite activities to do these days. He often plays with his son-in-law, Fox Sports NFL rule analyst Mike Pereira.

About 80 years ago, Snyder had similar luck being discharged from the army while he was stationed in Hawaii in October 1941.

“Two months before Pearl Harbor, I was discharged,” Snyder told FOX40.

But after the attacks, Snyder decided to re-enlist — this time in the U.S. Army Air Corp, training for months as a gunner on a B-17 bomber.

However while stationed in Italy, Snyder’s luck ran out.

On December 19th, 1943, as he was bombing targets in Austria, his B-17 was hit by anti-aircraft fire over Innsbruck. He had to jump out with a parachute, unable to use the door, as flames from the engine were blocking it.

“I jumped out of the waist window and they said, ‘You might hit the tail’ — the horizontal stabilizer — but for some reason, I must have jumped hard enough because I missed it,” Snyder said.

While coming down, Germans on the ground were firing at Snyder and his crew.

Once again, his luck saved him: “I could hear the bullets going by; they missed me for some reason. I was lucky, but the first guy out, he got shot,” Snyder recalled.

He landed in a field on the ground, but it didn’t take long for a German soldier to find him.

“He took my wristwatch off my arm and took all my money that I had on me, and that was the start of my captivity,” Snyder said.

That soldier then told him, “‘For you, the war is over.'”

After he was interrogated in Frankfurt, Snyder was shipped to Krems, Austria.

Snyder spoke a little German, but he says despite what’s often depicted in the movies, escape was not easily done.

“But where would you escape in the middle of Germany? There’s nowhere to go. The only people that were out there were Germans,” he said.

In April, 1945 after 16 months in captivity, Snyder says the guards told everyone to get ready to move, as the Russian Red Army was invading close to Krems and the Germans running the camp did not want to be captured by them.

“They told us, ‘Just take what you can carry,'” Snyder recalled.

Snyder and the other prisoners of war were marched west for 18 days through Austria so they could be liberated by American forces.

“It rained and it snowed; it was miserable until we got liberated,” Snyder said.

This Veterans Day, he believes the reason he can still celebrate this holiday is thanks in large part to his luck.

“It touches me. … I keep thinking about how lucky I’m still sitting here. At a hundred years old, I’m still siting here,” Snyder said.