ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — Eleven people were displaced overnight after a fire damaged two homes in Rosemont on Blaze Court and Irish Mist Way.

The fire started around 1:38 a.m. Friday in the backyard of a home on Blaze Court. High winds pushed the flames into two homes, according to Metro Fire officials.

#MetroFire responded to an overnight fire on #IrishMistWy and Blaze Ct. in #RanchoCordova. It began in the backyard on #BlazeCt and the strong overnight wind pushed it the 2 houses, 1 each on the aforementioned streets. pic.twitter.com/CdQrtmoaNP — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 5, 2020

No injuries were reported but six adults and 5 children have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.