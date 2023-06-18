(KTXL) — A wildfire in Yuba County that led to a brief mandatory evacuation order for some residents is nearing containment, according to CALFIRE NEU.

The Scott Fire, which started Thursday evening near Loma Rica, has been 87% contained and has so far burned about 115 acres.

Some residents west of Collins Lake were ordered to evacuate the day the fire started but were allowed to return to their homes that night.

A number of roads in the area were also closed but have since been reopened.

CALFIRE said that as of Saturday night, threats to structures and powerlines had been mitigated and that crews were continuing “mop-up operations.”