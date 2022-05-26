SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For voters looking to get their votes in early, Sacramento County is opening 18 in-person voting centers on May 28, and the remaining 69 voting centers will open on June 7.
Voting centers opening on May 28:
Citrus Heights
- Citrus Heights Community Center
- 6300 Fountain Square Dr. Citrus Heights, CA 95621
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Elk Grove
- California Northstate University
- 9700 W Taron DrElk Grove, CA 95757
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Center at District 56
- 8230 Civic Center Dr
- Elk Grove, CA 95757
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fair Oaks
- Faith Lutheran Church
- 4000 San Juan Ave
- Fair Oaks, CA 95628
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Folsom
- Folsom Lake College
- 10 College Pkwy (Use Parking Lot A)
- Folsom, CA 95630
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Galt
- Littleton Community Center
- 410 Civic Dr
- Galt, CA 95632
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
North Highlands
- Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
- 4151 Don Julio Blvd
- North Highlands, CA 95660
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
- Koreana Plaza
- 10947 Olson Dr, Suite 401
- Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95814
- California Museum1020 O St
- Sacramento, CA 95814
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95817
- Oak Park Community Center
- 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
- Sacramento, CA 95817
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95821
- Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
- 4641 Marconi Ave
- Sacramento, CA 95821
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95822
- Department of Human Assistance –
- Florin2450 Florin Rd
- Sacramento, CA 95822
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95823
- St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
- 7595 Center Pkwy (Enter from Tangerine Ave)
- Sacramento, CA 95823
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95825
- Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center 2201 Cottage Way
- Sacramento, CA 95825
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95826
- Unity of Sacramento Church
- 9249 Folsom Blvd
- Sacramento, CA 95826
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95828
- Florin Rebekah Hall
- 8360 Florin Rd
- Sacramento, CA 95828
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95834
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
- 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)
- Sacramento, CA 95834
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento – 95838
- Greater Sacramento Urban League
- 3725 Marysville Blvd
- Sacramento, CA 95838
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.