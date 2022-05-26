SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For voters looking to get their votes in early, Sacramento County is opening 18 in-person voting centers on May 28, and the remaining 69 voting centers will open on June 7.

Voting centers opening on May 28:

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr. Citrus Heights, CA 95621

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Elk Grove

California Northstate University

9700 W Taron DrElk Grove, CA 95757

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.​

The Center at District 56

8230 Civic Center Dr

Elk Grove, CA 95757

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Faith Lutheran Church

4000 San Juan Ave

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.​

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.​



Folsom

Folsom Lake College

10 College Pkwy (Use Parking Lot A)

Folsom, CA 95630

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.​



Galt

Littleton Community Center

410 Civic Dr

Galt, CA 95632

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.​

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



North Highlands

Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church

4151 Don Julio Blvd

North Highlands, CA 95660

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza

10947 Olson Dr, Suite 401

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento​ – 95814

​ California Museum1020 O St

California Museum1020 O St Sacramento, CA 95814

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



​Sacramento​ – 95817

​ Oak Park Community Center

Oak Park Community Center 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95817

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



​Sacramento​ – 95821

​ Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer 4641 Marconi Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.​



​Sacramento​ – 95822

​ Department of Human Assistance –

Department of Human Assistance – Florin2450 Florin Rd

Sacramento, CA 95822

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.​



Sacramento – 95823

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

7595 Center Pkwy (Enter from Tangerine Ave)

Sacramento, CA 95823

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento – 95825

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center 2201 Cottage Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento – 95826

Unity of Sacramento Church

9249 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95826

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento – 95828

Florin Rebekah Hall

8360 Florin Rd

​Sacramento, CA 95828

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento – 95834

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)

4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)

Sacramento, CA 95834

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sacramento – 95838

Greater Sacramento Urban League

3725 Marysville Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95838

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.