18-year-old woman shot, killed while visiting South Sacramento cemetery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in South Sacramento and deputies are searching for those responsible.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies went to 47th Avenue near 54th Street where there had been reports of a shooting, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Less than a mile away on Stockton Boulevard and El Paraiso Avenue, deputies say they found the teen who had been shot at least once.

Investigators say the 18-year-old was visiting a gravesite with friends when they were shot at.

Emergency responders tried to save the victim’s life but the sheriff’s office says she died at the scene.

The unknown shooter or shooters drove away in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no information about the suspect or suspects or a motive.

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin is contacted.