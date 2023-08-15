An investigation is underway after federal agents broke into the wrong hotel room during a training exercise Tuesday night. (Getty Images, File)

(FOX40.COM) — The suspect in a 1989 Glenn County murder was located in Mexico by law enforcement and returned to California on Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Antonia Lopes Moreno, 67, was located in August 2022 in Cotija de la Paz, Mexico and taken into custody by the FBI Mexico City Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Mexico.

He is facing charges of felony homicide with special circumstances.

Lopes Moreno is suspected of killing a woman on Oct. 11, 1989, outside of an Orland laundromat.

An arrest warrant for Lopes Moreno was put out on Oct. 16, 1989, and on May 23, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was placed against Moreno for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The FBI is committed to locating and returning individuals who evade criminal prosecution to honor the memory of victims, support those impacted by the crime, and ensure the accused can face charges before an impartial jury,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We stand ever ready to aid our law enforcement partners and effect extradition to ensure justice for all.”

Law enforcement efforts to extricate Lopes Moreno back to Glenn County were funded by the United States Government’s Project Welcome Home.

Lopes Moreno is still awaiting his first appearance before the Glenn County Superior Court in Willows.