(KTXL) — Four pets were rescued from a residential fire in Fairfield Saturday, the Fairfield Fire Department said.

The fire department said two dogs and two cats were saved from the fire, located at a home on Broadway Street.

Image: Fairfield Fire Department

According to the fire department, crews rendered aid to the rescued pets.

The fire department said all four animals were expected to survive.