2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Alameda, Solano counties

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by local health officials, they announced Sunday afternoon.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports that two healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Alameda County and Solano public health departments.

The cases are pending confirmation from the CDC.

Both cases work at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital and are currently in isolation at home.

One is a Solano County Resident and the other is an Alameda County resident, the first positive coronavirus case in Alameda County.

Alameda County declared a local public health emergency as part of its ongoing response and preparation for community spread in the county.

Officials say both had exposure to the community-spread case who is currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. That woman is slowly recovering and her family members had a negative test result for COVID-19 and remain in quarantine.

Hospital staff identified all healthcare workers who had contact with the woman while she was hospitalized. Those workers remain in isolation or in quarantine and will not return to patient care until cleared.

A full contact investigation is underway for the two new healthcare worker cases. Those who may have been exposed are in the process of being identified and evaluated.