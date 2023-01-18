Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen French bulldog.

The pursuit suspects were fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They later led authorities in pursuit on the southbound 405, before exiting to surface streets.

The driver pulled over on Inglewood Avenue, in Hawthorne, with CHP units behind their vehicle.

After just a few moments, the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, along with a French bulldog, and surrendered.

According to CHP, the French bulldog the driver and passenger gave over to police was stolen.

Sky5 was over the scene.