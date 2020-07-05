$20 million funding opportunity to strengthen America’s water infrastructure announced by US Energy Department

NEW YORK (AP) — There were the two-hour, unpaid waits outside supermarkets when San Francisco first started to lockdown, on top of the heavy shopping bags that had to be lugged up countless flights of stairs.

And yet even after signing up for several apps, 39-year-old Saori Okawa still wasn't making as much money delivering meals and groceries as she did driving for ride-hailing giant Uber before the pandemic struck.