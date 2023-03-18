(KTXL) — A large box truck was stopped at the California/Nevada border in Mono County last week after it was found to be transporting 20,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to CAL FIRE.

An employee at the agricultural inspection station spotted the vehicle and notified officials from the CAL FIRE Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges related to felony violations.

“The use of illegal fireworks continuously poses a major threat that results in firefighters responding to hundreds of fires and medical emergencies every year,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “It is important to know the law. California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks.”

CAL FIRE said that anyone who violates California’s fireworks laws could face a $50,000 fine and one year in jail.

In May 2022, the Sacramento City Council approved fines on property owners or renters who allow the use of illegal fireworks on their property.

Those fines include:

– $1,000 for the first violation

– $2,500 for the second violation within the first year

– $5,000 for each additional violation with the year of the first violation

“Dangerous fireworks are illegal in California because each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfire sparked by fireworks,” CAL FIRE’s statement continued.