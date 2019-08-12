2019-20 Sacramento Kings Schedule Released

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings will open their 2019-20 season on October 23 in an away game against the Phoenix Suns.

The home opener for the team will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday August 12.

KEY FACTS ABOUT THE SACRAMENTO KINGS 2019-20 SCHEDULE

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: October (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), November (5 home, 8 away = 13 total), December (7 home, 9 away = 16 total), January (7 home, 7 away = 14 total), February (5 home, 6 away = 11 total), March (10 home, 5 away = 15 total), April (4 home, 4 away = 8 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (6 home, 5 away = 11 total), Tuesday (6 home, 6 away = 12 total), Wednesday (6 home, 6 away = 12 total), Thursday (6 home, 4 away = 10 total), Friday (5 home, 7 away = 12 total), Saturday (6 home, 7 away = 13 total), Sunday (6 home, 6 away = 12 total).

The Kings longest homestand features six games on one occasion: Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, April 5 hosting Atlanta (March 26), Indiana (March 29), San Antonio (March 31), LA Clippers (April 2), L.A. Lakers (April 4) and Cleveland (April 5).

Sacramento embarks on its longest road trip of five games from Saturday Jan. 18 thru Monday, Jan. 27 with stops in Utah (Jan. 18), Miami (Jan. 20), Detroit (Jan. 22), Chicago (Jan. 24) and Minnesota (Jan. 27).

Of the team’s 13 back-to-back sets, two are of the home-home variety, five are away-away, two represent the away-home category and four are home-away.

Sacramento’s 41-game home schedule features 17 weekend contests at Golden 1 Center (five games on Fridays, six on Saturdays and six on Sundays).

The Kings have a 23-11 mark in home openers during the Sacramento-era (1985-present), including a 15-6 record since 1998-99.

The Kings are undefeated against Phoenix in season openers, having started previous seasons at the Suns on Oct. 19, 1974, in Sacramento on Nov. 4, 1994 and in Phoenix on Oct. 26, 2016.