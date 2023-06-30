(KTXL) — The owners of the Sacramento Raceway Park announced over social media on Thursday that they are in the process of selling the property.

In an attempt to squash any potential misinformation being spread about the fate of the long-standing racing complex, the owners shared what the potential future of the raceway may be.

“There is a potential buyer lined up for the land that SRP owns and operates,” the raceway owners shared in the social media post. “The sale is by no means official yet, and we will issue a statement if and when it is.”

The Sacramento Raceway Park has been located at 5305 Excelsior Road for more than 50 years and has been a haven for those looking to push their vehicles and nerves to the limit.

“We understand how frustrating this can be for you all and we will update you as soon as possible this season,” the owners continued in the post.

The sales deal is expected to close in September and in the event of the property being sold the 2023 season will be the final time cars will line up at the raceway’s drag strip.

“If the sale does not go through, we will continue operating for as long as possible,” the raceway owners wrote. “We appreciate all your support and whether or not the sale goes through, we hope to see you at the track this season.”

If the Sacramento Raceway Park were to close that would leave Sonoma Raceway as the nearest NHRA-sanctioned 1/4 mile drag strip.

Other Northern California paved drag strips include Redding Drag in Redding, Famoso Raceway in McFarland and Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield.