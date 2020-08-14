21 Sac State students, faculty and staff who have recently been on campus test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite the majority of its classes and operations staying online, Sacramento State reported Thursday 21 students, faculty and staff who have recently been on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university could not say how they contracted the virus, however, in its release, it said those who have fallen ill had been on the Sacramento State campus within the last three weeks.

Sacramento State’s summer sessions have been held virtually. The fall semester will follow those guidelines once it begins Aug. 31 and classes will continue online “with very few exceptions,” the university’s release read.

Students and employees have been asked to report their positive tests. Students who are symptomatic, have been exposed to the virus or have tested positive should contact Student Health and Counseling Services.