3 arrested after assault, robbery of 69-year-old bicyclist in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three were arrested in connection to an assault and robbery of an elderly cyclist Thursday, Lincoln police said.

The 69-year-old Lincoln resident was riding near the intersection of Twelve Bridges Drive and Stoneridge Boulevard before 5 a.m. when a vehicle stopped near him, police said.

The three occupants then assaulted the cyclist and stole his personal property, according to police. The 69-year-old was later transported to a local hospital.

The cyclist was able to give information that led officers to a Lincoln residence, where the stolen bike was found in the garage, police said. The suspects were then found inside the house.

All three suspects — 23-year-old Anthony Pintarelli of Lincoln, 26-year-old Luis Arroyo of Stockton and a 16-year-old Stockton resident — were arrested for robbery, elder abuse and conspiracy, police said.

Lincoln police reported that Arroyo and Pintarelli were booked at the South Placer Jail, and the 16-year-old was booked at the Auburn Juvenile Detention Facility.