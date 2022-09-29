LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills.

The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions and a partially collapsed lung, according to his uncle Bryan Nunes.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road, when a northbound Union Pacific train struck the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by Ashlee Rhodes and the 4-year-old boy, Easton was the passenger, according to Nunes.

The family has received over 700 donations amounting in tens-of-thousands of dollars to go towards medical expenses.