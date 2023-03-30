PHOENIX, Ariz (KTXL) – It’s no secret the quarterback room has some question marks for the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season the red and gold went through numerous quarterbacks, first-round draft pick Trey Lance, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Brock Purdy, all three whom suffered injuries throughout the season.

In the NFC Championship, Purdy went down after taking a hit from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Hasan Reddick, who forced a fumble. Following the 31-7 loss, the quarterback sought out multiple opinions to see the severity of his elbow injury. Purdy found out he tore the UCL on his throwing arm. In early March, Purdy had his UCL repaired. The quarterback’s expected to begin throwing in three months. From there, doctors and coaches will asses when the quarterback should return at full strength.

With that, San Francisco will work out newly acquired Sam Darnold and Trey Lance, giving both quarterbacks chances to earn playing time.

At the NFL Owners’ meeting this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Brock Purdy and Trey Lance’s health and who he believed to have earned the starter role.

