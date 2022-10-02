Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the state the crash took place in. The crash took place in Lincoln, Nebraska. We apologize for the error.

(KTXL) — Five people died in a car crash near 56th and Randolph Street in Lincoln early Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, when police arrived on the scene, they found a car that was believed to be a black Honda Accord in the eastbound lane near the intersection. Police said that the preliminary evidence suggests that the car “crossed the roadway and struck a tree in a yard on the north side of Randolph St,” according to police.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel then arrived on the scene and took a 24-year-old woman in “life-threatening condition” to a local hospital, according to police.

All other occupants in the vehicle were men and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old. Two passengers were 22, one was 21, and one was 23.